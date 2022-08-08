tvOS 16 beta 5 now available to developers, here’s what’s new

tvOS 16 beta 5 is now available to developers as Apple aims for a September release of this operating system. Although the company almost forgot about tvOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there are some features users should be excited about when it launches next month.

Today’s build is 20J5355f. Different from the other betas, developers need to download the tvOS 16 testing version through Xcode. Although HomePod Software 16 is available for a few developers, users that want to try its beta should enroll in the Beta Software Program, since it’s now available for everyone that owns a HomePod mini.

That said, here’s what’s new with tvOS 16 beta 5 as of now:

Nintendo Switch controllers compatibility: tvOS 16 will finally support Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. We feature this story here at 9to5Mac. Apple says “many additional Bluetooth and USB game controllers are supported by the Game Controller” starting with tvOS 16;

tvOS 16 will finally support Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. We feature this story here at 9to5Mac. Apple says "many additional Bluetooth and USB game controllers are supported by the Game Controller" starting with tvOS 16;

The latest generation of high dynamic range technology will be supported in the Apple TV app on tvOS 16;

Rich video previews at the top of the Apple TV+ tab help users discover their next favorite Apple Original;

Again, HomePod Software 16 is finally available for public beta testing. To download it, just follow the steps below:

If your iPhone or iPad is already running the latest iOS 16 beta:

Open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the “…” button in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap Home Settings. Choose the Software Update option. Go to the HomePod Beta Updates menu. Switch on the toggles for the HomePods you want to install the beta software on.

Alongside tvOS 16 beta 5, Apple is seeding iOS 16 beta 5, iPadOS 16 beta 5, watchOS 9 beta 5, and macOS 13 Ventura beta 5.

If you spot any changes in tvOS 16 beta 5 or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

