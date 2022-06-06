iOS 16 expands support for game controllers, now works with Nintendo’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller

During the WWDC 2022 opening keynote on Monday, Apple highlighted how iOS 16 enhances the gaming experience with updates to the Metal API and a redesigned Game Center. In addition, iOS 16 adds support for even more game controllers, including Nintendo’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller.

As noted by Riley Testut, the developer behind Delta and AltStore, it is now possible to pair Nintendo Switch joysticks with iPhone and iPad (and possibly Mac and Apple TV) running the latest beta software.

Testut was able to play games with Nintendo’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller on iOS 16. 9to5Mac confirmed based in the iOS 16 internal code that the update brings support for multiple new game controllers, not just Nintendo ones. For instance, it also works with the 8Bitdo, BADA MOGA XP5-X Plus, and the Logitech F710 Gamepad.

But specifically talking about Nintendo’s Joy-Cons, iOS 16 is able to identify both parts of the controller as one, but it also lets users pair them separately. After pairing the controllers, there are options to customize the controls in the Bluetooth settings.

9to5Mac has also found out that the support for third-party controllers in iOS is now based on “mobile assets,” which means that Apple can add support for even more controllers over-the-air without having to ship a new version of iOS.

!!! iOS 16 natively supports Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers!! Can confirm they work perfectly with Delta 😍 pic.twitter.com/p8u1sdjvTt — Riles 🤷‍♂️ (@rileytestut) June 6, 2022

iOS 16 includes several new features, including a completely redesigned lock screen with widgets and enhancements to several system apps. Developers can now download the first beta of iOS 16 via the Apple Developer website. A public beta version will be available next month with the official release expected this fall.

