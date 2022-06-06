Get iOS 16: Here’s how to install the beta

Ready to test out all the new features and changes with the latest iOS release like the customizable iPhone Lock Screen, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, and much more? Read along for how to get iOS 16 early with the beta now available.

Apple has officially released the iOS 16 developer beta following the WWDC keynote.

Keep in mind the iOS 16 developer beta isn’t intended for use on primary devices like your main iPhone or iPad. Performance issues and bugs can be common, particularly with early builds of the new software.

The first beta comes in with a roughly 3 GB file size.

If you’re not interested to sign up as an Apple Developer to get access to the iOS 16 beta, you can wait for the free public beta to arrive. That will be coming in July.

How to get iOS 16

Installing the iOS developer beta

If you’re not already enrolled as an Apple Developer, you’ll need to do that ($99/year).

Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad important in case you want or need to downgrade to iOS 15 (Apple recommends doing a Mac or PC backup) On iPhone or iPad, head to Apple’s Developer website Tap the two-line icon in the top left corner, sign in if you’re not already under Account Tap the two-line icon again in the top left corner, choose Downloads Swipe down and tap Install Profile next to the iOS 16 beta or iPadOS 16 beta Tap Allow to download the profile, hit Close Head to Settings on your device and tap Profile Downloaded near the top Tap Install in the top right corner – enter your passcode if needed Read the consent agreement, then tap Install two more times Your iPhone or iPad will prompt you to restart to complete the changes After it reboots, head back to Settings > General > Software update You should see iOS 16 available, tap Download and Install When iOS 16 is installed, Apple says to head to Settings > Privacy & Security to enable a new Developer Mode if you’re working on an app

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

Now you should be all set to test out the beta!

And as for the new Developer Mode that Apple recommends turning on. Here’s how to find it (only available after installing iOS 16):

Apple says “If you’re developing apps for Apple products, Developer Mode allows you to use features that are required for development. When Developer Mode is turned on, your device security will be reduced.”

