These are the iPhone models supported by iOS 16

Apple on Monday announced iOS 16, the next major update to its operating system. Now that the update was officially unveiled during the opening keynote of WWDC 2022, we finally have details about which iPhone models are supported by iOS 16.
Surprisingly, according to Apple’s website, iOS 16 requires an iPhone 8 or later. This means that Apple has discontinued the 1st generation iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7. iPod touch, which was discontinued last month, will also no longer support iOS updates.
New software features will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone 8 and later. For more information, visit apple.com/ios/ios-16-preview. Features are subject to change.
Here’s a list of all iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 16:
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XS and XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
- iPhone 12 and 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
- iPhone 13 and 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)
iOS 16 will be available as a beta software for developers later today. A public beta will be available next month, while the official release is expected this fall.
