macOS Ventura adds more continuity features between Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Apple on Monday announced macOS Ventura, version 13 of the Mac operating system. This year, the company focused on further enhancing continuity features between Mac, iPhone, and iPad devices after introducing Universal Control with macOS 12.

With an update to Handoff, users can easily move a call from an iPhone or iPad to their Mac with just a click if the device is nearby the computer. Another huge update allows users to turn their iPhone into a webcam for the Mac. The feature works wirelessly and supports all apps, not just FaceTime. It also features Portrait Mode and Studio Light effects.

Safari has gained Tab Shared Groups and other updates that make Apple’s web browser more efficient for watching videos on MacBooks without draining the battery. Users can even create a shared Start Page to access the same list of favorite websites.

Mail received its “biggest overhaul to search in years.” Apple’s email client now has smart search with autocomplete as well as options to schedule and cancel the sending of emails. As for iMessage, it is even more integrated with apps so that users can collaborate while editing files or watching something together with SharePlay.

Spotlight has been redesigned so that it displays richer results. It can now search for images using Live Text, location, and even people or objects. There’s also a new “Stage Manager” so that users can better organize all their open apps into different arrangements.

Other new features include new built-in apps like Clock and Weather as well as a completely redesigned System Settings and more privacy and security options.

macOS Ventura will be available later today for developers, with a public beta coming next month. The official release is expected this fall.

