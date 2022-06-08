Edit iMessages: Here’s how the new iOS 16 iPhone feature works

The Messages app gets some slick upgrades with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to edit iMessages on iPhone after sending them. Read on for a hands-on look at how the feature works as well as its limitations.

Apple’s Messages app has received a number of new features with iOS 16. Three major ones are the option to edit iMessages, completely unsend iMessages, and mark text messages as unread.

Below we’ll cover how it works to edit iMessages on iPhone. We’ve also got a dedicated guide on how the unsend iMessage feature works:

Edit iMessages: How the iPhone feature works in iOS 16

iOS 16 is currently available as a developer beta. The free public iOS 16 beta is scheduled to arrive in July. Learn more about installing iOS 16 in our full guide.

Running iOS 16 on iPhone, open the Messages app Find the conversation and message you want to edit Long-press on the message Choose Edit Make your changes and tap the blue checkmark icon Edit iMessage and the unsend features work up to 15 minutes after sending

Here’s how the Edit iMessage feature looks in iOS 16:

After tapping edit, tap the text and make your changes, when done, tap the blue checkmark on the right-hand side.

After you use the edit iMessage feature, you’ll see the text marked with “Edited” next to the read receipt.

Edit iMessage limitations

Interestingly, when using the unsend iMessage feature in iOS 16, Apple gives a warning that people on older iOS versions will still see the message.

While there’s no similar warning for using the edit feature, the same applies. If you make an edit on a text you sent to someone who is on iOS 15 or earlier, they won’t see the edit, just the original message.

The other limitation as noted above is that you can only edit iMessages up to 15 minutes after sending. However, you can edit a message multiple times if needed.

