iOS 16 brings haptic feedback to the iPhone’s keyboard for the first time

iOS 16 includes a small but notable new feature for the on-screen virtual keyboard. For the first time, you’ll find a new option in Settings that enables haptic feedback as you type. This has been a popular feature of third-party keyboards on iOS for years, and now Apple its bringing it natively to your iPhone.

iOS 16 brings haptic feedback to keybaord

What this feature means is that your iPhone will now vibrate slightly as you press on the keyboard. It’s an extension of the existing option that has your iPhone make clicking sounds as you type. Apple explains it like this:

Keyboard haptics: Turn on keyboard haptics to feel confirmation when you type.

It seems like this feature will be disabled by default, but you can turn it on by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing “Keyboard.” Here, you’ll find a new option for enabling haptic feedback as you type.

iOS 16 is available now to developers and will come to public beta users sometime in July. Apple is will release the update to the general public in the fall, likely alongside the release of the new iPhone 14.

More on iOS 16:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: