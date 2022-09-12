Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone

Michael Potuck

- Sep. 12th 2022 10:42 am PT

How to install iOS 16
1 Comment

Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 16 like customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone.

iOS 16 is officially available for all iPhone and iPad users after the beta testing process went from June until September.

How to install iOS 16 on iPhone

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone
  2. Swipe down and tap General
  3. Choose Software Update
  4. iOS 16 will appear when it’s available for your device
  5. Tap Download and Install under iOS 16
  6. Follow the prompts to finish the installation

Here’s how the process to install iOS 16 on iPhone looks:

How to install iOS 16 on iPhone

If you don’t have enough storage on your device to install iOS 16, your iPhone or iPad will ask if you’d like to automatically and temporarily remove content.

What are you most excited about with iOS 16? Share your thoughts in the comments. And thanks for reading our guide on how to install iOS 16!

