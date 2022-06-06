iOS 16 enables web push notifications and extension syncing with Safari update

iOS 16 was announced today at WWDC 2022 with several new features, including a completely redesigned lock screen with widgets and enhancements to several system apps. Specifically speaking about Safari, Apple’s web browser will now support web push notifications, extension syncing, and more with the update.

One of the biggest complaints about the iOS version of Safari is that it lacks push notifications for web apps, so websites are unable to notify a user if they’re running Safari in the background – although this is already possible on the Mac.

Now with iOS 16, this will become a reality. The first signs of push notifications for web apps appeared in iOS 15.4, but the feature never worked since it was labeled as “experimental.” Now, according to Apple’s website, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will finally enable web push notifications – but there’s a catch.

Apple says the feature will come in 2023 with a future update of iOS 16, so it won’t be available at launch. At least the company has now finally confirmed that it is working on web push notifications.

Apple’s web browser is also getting extension syncing support, so that you can have the same extensions enabled on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It also supports image translation using Live Text, new password settings for websites, and shared Tab Groups. iOS 16 also adds FIDO support to Safari, so users can sign-in with Touch ID or Face ID instead of an alphanumeric password.

Developers can now download the first beta of iOS 16 via the Apple Developer website. A public beta version will be available next month with the official release expected this fall.

