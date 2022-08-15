Apple 5W USB Power Adapter now sold out in multiple countries

It has been a while since Apple stopped shipping a 5W USB charger with its products. But still, the accessory remained available in stores for those who still wanted it. However, ahead of the iPhone 14 launch next month, it seems that Apple is ready to discontinue its 5W USB Power Adapter as it is now sold out in multiple countries.

Apple’s 5W power adapter is going away

As first noted by MacOtaraka (via MacRumors), the Apple 5W USB Power Adapter is no longer available at many Apple Stores around the world.

Apple’s website lists the accessory as “sold out” in countries such as Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, China, and Japan. Meanwhile, the 5W charger is still available in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, and a few other countries.

The classic 5W USB adapter was included with basically every iPhone model up to the iPhone 11. The same accessory was also included with Apple Watch models up to the Apple Watch Series 6. In 2020, Apple announced that it would no longer ship the iPhone and Apple Watch with a power adapter in the box as one of its measures to reduce e-waste.

Here’s how Apple describes its 5W USB Power Adapter:

Featuring an ultra-compact design, this power adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office or on the go. It works with any iPhone, iPad mini or iPod model.

Also in 2020, the company introduced a new 20W USB-C adapter that can fast charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and also the iPad. Apple’s 20W USB adapter is also used by the HomePod and works with the MagSafe charger. Apple currently sells it for $19, the same price as the 5W charger.

There are no signs that Apple’s 5W power adapter will ever return to stores, so it’s probably only a matter of time before the adapter disappears from more countries.

