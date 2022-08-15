Apple TV+ awards keep coming: ‘Severance’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ pick up Hollywood Critics Association wins

There’s been an impressive roster of Apple TV+ awards since the service launched, and last night added two more, at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

Both Severance and Ted Lasso won in their categories, after a combined total of 24 nominations between them …

HCA nominations

Apple last month celebrated the fact that Apple TV+ notched up 53 nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, more than any other streaming service. Severance and Ted Lasso took top billing.

As this year’s most-nominated drama series, Apple’s workplace thriller “Severance” earned multiple nominations, including Best Actress and Best Actor for Britt Lower and Adam Scott; Best Supporting Actor for Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro and Christopher Walken; and Best Supporting Actress for Patricia Arquette and Dichen Lachman, along with several directing and writing nominations. For the second year in a row, “Ted Lasso” is the most-nominated comedy series, landing numerous recognitions, including Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis; Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple; and Best Supporting Actor for Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh, plus four writing and directing nominations. Additionally, the holiday special titled, “Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache,” earned a nomination for Best Animated Short Form Series.

Apple TV+ awards last night

The two shows picked up seven awards between them, including Best Drama and Best Comedy in the streaming category.

Severance

Severance won five awards, more than any other show.

Best Streaming Series, Drama

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama: Dan Erikson

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama: Ben Stiller

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama: John Turturro

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama: Britt Lower*

*Tied with Laura Linney in Netflix’s Ozark.

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso won two awards.

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy: Brett Goldstein

Hollywood Reporter reports that Brett Goldstein said in his speech that “the secret [to winning the award] is make sure most of your scenes are with Juno Temple.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook offered his congratulations.

Congratulations to the incredible cast and crew behind Severance and Ted Lasso on @AppleTVPlus for winning Best Drama and Best Comedy at tonight’s Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards! Proud of the Richmond footballers and Lumon’s macrodata refiners (and their outies, too). — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 15, 2022

The company said that Apple Originals have now achieved a total of 1,125 award nominations, and 260 wins. Apple gave a shoutout to other names.

“Severance” is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: