Apple TV+ dominates with 53 nominations at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Apple TV+ is at it again, earning a total of 53 nominations at the Hollywood Critics Association. That said, Apple is also the most nominated streaming service, thanks to hit shows like Severance and Ted Lasso.

Severance, the year’s most-nominated drama series, has 12 nominations, including Best Actress and Best Actor. Ted Lasso has 12 nominations as well and was the most-nominated comedy series in 2021 too. In addition, the holiday special, Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache, is nominated for Best Animated Short Form Series.

Additionally, Apple TV+ shows and films like The Afterparty, Schmigadoon!, We Crashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, and Pachinko earned several nominations.

The Hollywood Critics Association nominations follow a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 246 wins and 1,062 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

The Hollywood Critics Association Awards will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on August 14.

You can see the full list of Apple’s nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in its press release.

You can watch the nominated content on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

