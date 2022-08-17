UK carrier EE is the first to include the Apple One bundle as part of a mobile phone plan

The UK carrier EE today announced that its Full Works plan will now bundle …. the Apple One bundle.

Although many different carriers have included Apple services perks like Apple Music or Arcade before, this is the first time that the full Apple One package is included as an extra. You can expect similar international carrier announcements to follow.

In particular, the EE Full Works plan for iPhone customers will now include access to an Apple One Individual plan, worth $14.99/mo if bought through Apple directly. Apple One Individual includes Apple Music for one person, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50 GB of iCloud storage.

The big difference here for EE customers is the addition of iCloud storage and the overall Apple One branding; EE previously offered Full Works perks of Apple’s content services like Music, TV+ and Arcade individually.

The new Full Works Plan with Apple One will be available to buy starting August 31st. EE will be the only carrier offering the full One bundle in the United Kingdom. You can expect cellular providers in the US and other international markets to be announced in the coming months.

The timing of the announcement comes amidst rumors that Apple plans to offer a hardware bundle combining iPhone purchase with services, for one monthly fee. Under that arrangement, customers would effectively rent their phone for as long as they keep paying the monthly subscription cost. An announcement of such a scheme could come alongside the iPhone 14 launch in September.

