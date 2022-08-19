Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros now up to $559 off, AirPods Pro with MagSafe at $174, more

Friday’s best deals have now been gathered down below, headlined by the certified refurbished 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Alongside that $559 in savings, Apple’s AirPods Pro are also seeing a solid $75 price drop landing at $174 shipped via Amazon. From there, we are tracking deals on the latest MacBook Pro machines and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best iPad Pro, AirPods, and MacBook deals in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $559 on certified refurbished Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros today

Best Buy now offering the Geek Squad Refurbished Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro 512GB for $839.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,399, today’s offer is delivering a rare chance to save on a renewed model with a steep $559 in savings attached. We have hardly seen new condition discounts on the flagship iPadOS machine over the past several months, making this all-time low discount even more compelling.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for more.

Apple’s AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe charging case now $75 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with the refreshed MagSafe Charging Case at $174 shipped. Regularly $249 directly from Apple and elsewhere, this is $75 off, about $6 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is among the lowest we have tracked in 2022 and within $4 of the limited Prime Day offer.

The recently-refreshed AirPods Pro package delivers much of the same experience as the original set alongside the updated charging case with 24 hours of playback and MagSafe action. That’s on top of the usual wireless Qi-style and wired Lightning charging that come along with the active noise cancellation, Hey Siri, and transparency mode. Get even more details in our launch coverage.

All-new M2 MacBook Pro 512GB with 24GB RAM $150 off

While solid deals are still live on the base configurations from $1,149, B&H is now offering Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro 512GB with the upgraded 24GB of unified RAM for $1,749 shipped. This particular configuration will run you $1,899 directly from Apple with today’s offering delivering $150 in savings. As a side note, you won’t find the 24GB of RAM option available as part of the official Amazon price drops. Having just launched last month, the all-new M2 MacBook Pro features Apple’s latest 10-Core GPU, 16-Core Neural Engine, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and with today’s option, a whole lot of RAM. The 13.3-inch 2560 by 1600 Retina IPS display is joined by a Force Touch trackpad as well as the FaceTime HD 720p camera and the backlit Magic Keyboard.

You’ll also want to take a look at Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air while it’s down at $1,099.

