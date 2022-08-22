iPhone 14 panel shipments show high demand expected for Pro models, Q4 14 Max increase

Panel shipments indicate that Apple is focusing on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro production for when it announces the new smartphones three weeks from now, according to data shared by display analyst Ross Young. In addition, the company expects the regular models to account for higher sales after the event, especially the iPhone 14 Max.

DSCC Ross Young shared for his Super Followers on Twitter that, from June to September, iPhone 14 Pro Max has the highest share of panel productions with a 29% and 28% share respectively.

During this quarter, the iPhone 14 Max had the smallest share at 21% of production and 19% of shipments, although Young expects this phone to “make up a lot of ground in September.”

As usual, die-hard customers will focus on buying the Pro line, especially with the bigger iPhone 14 Pro Max version, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro, just after the September event.

With revamped cameras, better battery life, a new processor, and a new design, even a rumored $100 price increase won’t stop these customers from buying the top-of-line iPhone. Meanwhile, Apple appears to be careful when comparing the Pro phones with their regular versions.

With poor iPhone mini sales for two years in a row, the shift for another big iPhone is making the company cautious as it will wait to see if it should ramp up production for the rumored iPhone 14 Max or not.

Since the regular iPhone 14 series won’t have a new design, will stick with the A15 Bionic chip, and won’t have noticeable camera upgrades, a bigger display and more battery life could be key for general customers to buy the iPhone 14 Max a few weeks after the announcement of the lineup.

Only time will tell, but as of now, it seems that iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple’s main bet, followed by the iPhone 14 Max a few weeks later.

Which iPhone 14 model are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read more:

Posting iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max volumes to my Super Followers now. Which model has the highest volumes by month and through September? — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 22, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: