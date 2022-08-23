iPhone 14 to spur more upgrades than iPhone 13 despite price increase, survey suggests

The iPhone 14 event is just two weeks away, and early data indicates Apple will once again spur existing iPhone users to upgrade. In fact, a new survey published this week suggests more people are planning to upgrade to the iPhone 14 than were planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13 last year.

The survey, published by Savings, is based on an admittedly small sample size of 1,500 current iPhone users. The data shows that 14% of existing iPhone users plan to upgrade to the iPhone 14 this year, up from 10% in the same survey prior to the iPhone 13 launch last year.

According to the survey, more than two in three people who are planning to upgrade currently have an iPhone that is less than two years old. Furthermore, one in three who plan to upgrade currently own an iPhone that they’ve had for a year or less. Only 13% of people planning to upgrade said they have had their current iPhone for more than three years.

Current phone models of those who plan to upgrade to iPhone 14

iPhone 13 17% iPhone 12 29% iPhone 11 24% iPhone SE 2020 3% iPhone X, XR, or XS 18% iPhone 8 or previous 9%

Some of the most common reasons people gave for why they plan to upgrade include faster processors (61%), improved storage capacity (54%), and a 48-megapixel camera (53%). This seems to suggest a strong interest in the iPhone 14 Pro, where we are expecting the biggest camera and processor upgrades rather than the standard iPhone 14.

As for those iPhone users who don’t plan to upgrade, 86% of respondents said that their current phone still works for them, while 60% said that upgrading would be too expensive.

9to5Mac’s Take

This survey is far from scientific, but it does provide an interesting look at consumer mindset ahead of the iPhone 14 launch. Most notable is the fact that more iPhone users this year are planning to upgrade to the iPhone 14 than were planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13.

Apple is facing a number of different headwinds as we approach iPhone 14 season. These include things like broader economic concerns, inflation, supply chain shortages, and ongoing disruptions related to COVID-19.

Apple is also planning to raise the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max prices by around $100, according to a pair of analyst reports. This would put the iPhone 14 Pro at a starting price of $1099 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1199.

As I’ve argued before, however, the addition of a new iPhone 14 Max is a major change to the lineup. This will be the first time that Apple offers a 6.7-inch iPhone at a sub-$1000 price point. It won’t pack all the bells and whistles of the Pro models, but it’ll be an enticing option for those who want the biggest screen possible.

Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 14 this year? If so, what phone are you upgrading from? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: