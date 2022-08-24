M1 Pro MacBook Pros now $200+ off in Wednesday’s best deals, Satechi sale, more

Halfway through the week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros at $200 off or more. Those are joined by a Satechi Gold Box sale from $48 on popular Apple accessories, as well as the DJI OM 5 iPhone gimbal at $129. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 Pro MacBook Pros with MagSafe on sale from $1,799

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,799. Normally fetching $1,999, today’s $200 discount is matched over at B&H and now down to the third-best price to date. We’ve seen it sell for less only a handful of times in the past, with this discount delivering the best chance to save in months.

While the new M2 MacBook Air has been hogging much of the spotlight in the Apple world lately, the higher-end M1 Pro delivers much of the same modern design with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

If 14 inches of screen real estate isn’t going to cut it for your mobile workstation, the savings today continue over to Apple’s other M1 Pro-enabled machine. Right now, Amazon and B&H offer the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199 with 512GB of storage and the M1 Pro chip. That’s good for $300 in savings from the usual $2,499 going rate and matches the all-time low set once before. Aside from the added pixels on the Liquid Retina Display, you’re looking at much of the same refreshed design with MagSafe charging and all of the other pro features as noted above on the 14-inch model.

Satechi Gold Box discounts Apple gear from $48

The official Satechi Amazon storefront is now offering some solid price drops on a range of its multi-device MagSafe chargers, HDMI adapters, USB-C hubs, and more. One notable offer is on the Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand at $48. This is 20% off the regular $60 price it fetches directly from Satechi and on Amazon, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find.

Designed for iPhone 12 and 13 series MagSafe devices, it provides a stainless steel and aluminum magnetic stand for your handset that delivers 7.5-watt charging capabilities. Not only does it support vertical and horizontal orientations, but you’ll also find a handy 5W charging base for your AirPods Pro and other smaller Qi-enabled gear.

DJI OM 5 smartphone gimbal stabilizes videos at $129

Several retailers are now discounting DJI’s new OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer. Now dropping down to $129 direct from DJI, today’s offer takes $30 off the usual $159 price tag. This is only the second discount since launching earlier in the year, and matches the all-time low from June.

Delivering the brand’s latest take on stabilized smartphone footage, the new DJI OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes. Its 3-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place, though the biggest improvement this time around is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable videography upgrade. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

