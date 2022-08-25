Samsung smart TV owners get three months free Apple TV+ with a new limited time offer

Apple has partnered with many different companies from PlayStation to LG to Vizio to give away Apple TV+ trials, and now Samsung has stepped up to the plate too. Running today through November 28, Samsung smart TV owners can get 3 months free access to Apple TV+

The promotion is available to owners of a 2018-2022 model of a Samsung smart TV.

To redeem the offer, eligible customers simply need to open the Apple TV app on their Samsung smart TV and follow the instructions to apply.

Terms and conditions for the deal were not shared in the Samsung press release. If it matches the previous 3 months free offer from Vizio, it will be available to new customers only.

However, if it works like the free six months deal from PlayStation, it is open to existing TV+ subscribers as well and the months are simply added on to the account’s renewal date. (Neither of these worked with a running Apple One bundle membership.)

Although Apple TV+ viewership remains small, and the company does not release subscriber numbers, it appears to have gained significantly this year thanks to a continuously growing catalog of content, with high-profile awards recognition. Apple became the first streaming service to win Best Picture at the Oscars, thanks to its original film CODA.

Notable premieres from this year include Emmy-nominated sci-fi workplace thriller Severance, acclaimed limited series Black Bird, and the just-released dark comedy Bad Sisters, which touts a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The service can expect another bump when the third (and possibly final) season of hit comedy Ted Lasso drops, which expected to debut sometime in the next few months after filming wrapped in July.

