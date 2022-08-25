Review: Ugreen super-compact 45W Dual USB-C Charger is a great primary or backup option

Ugreen has launched its smallest charger in the Nexode GaN lineup today with the new 45W dual-port USB-C model. With two of three of its dimensions smaller than an AirPods Pro case, this charger is a perfect solution for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad. Follow along for our full review.

Ugreen most recently released its 200W USB-C Desktop Charger in the Nexode series (full review). Now swinging to the super-compact side of things, the Nexode 45W GaN dual-port USB-C charger has arrived.

Ugreen Nexode 45W Dual USB-C Charger specs

45W total output 45W for one port 25W and 20W output when using both ports

Super-compact design

Overheat, overcharge, and over-voltage protection

Foldable prongs

Matte black/gray finish

Price: $39.99 (limited-time $31.99 with instant coupon) USB-C cable sold separately available from $8.99 with instant coupon



In Use

This is the most compact GaN charger I’ve used in 45W output range. The finish is clean and the design is convenient with the foldable prongs.

The very top image gives a good sense of how compact the Ugreen Nexode 45W is compared to an AirPods Pro case and here are a couple more comparisons. This is the Nexode 45W next to Apple’s 20W charger:

And here’s the Nexode 45W Dual Charger next to Apple’s 67W power adapter.

Wrap-up

A 45W dual-port USB-C charger obviously won’t be the best fit for everyone, but for those with a MacBook Air, iPhone, and iPad, this is a perfect solution. It’s also a great choice to fast-charge two iPhone at a time.

Whether you’re looking for a new primary charger or want a backup, the Nexode 45W is hard to beat.

Pros:

Super-compact

Clean matte black finish

Dual USB-C ports

Can fast-charge two iPhone simultaneously

Great price

Cons:

45W max output

With everything you get packed into this tiny package, I give the Nexode 45W Dual USB-C GaN charger a 5/5 rating.

Of course, if you need more power and more ports, the full Nexode lineup has you covered with 65W, 100W, and 200W options.

The Ugreen Nexode 45W Dual USB-C GaN Charger is available now normally priced at $39.99 but is down to $31.99 with an instant coupon on Amazon for the launch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: