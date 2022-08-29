Apple updates Boot Camp with improvements to Precision Touchpad drivers

Boot Camp is a tool from Apple that lets Mac users run Windows natively on their computers. Although it is not available for Apple Silicon Macs, Apple has been working on a series of updates to make Boot Camp more reliable. This time, the tool has been updated with improvements to the Windows Precision Touchpad drivers, as well as other bug fixes.

Boot Camp 6.1.19

According to the Boot Camp 6.1.19 release notes (via MacRumors), the update comes with new Precision Touchpad drivers. These drivers, which were first released in 2021, enable advanced multi-touch trackpad gestures in Windows for those with a compatible MacBook or Magic Trackpad.

Trackpads with Windows Precision Touchpad support offer options such as single tap to click, precise scroll, pinch-to-zoom, and other gestures using three or four fingers.

It’s worth noting that only Macs with an Apple T2 chip are compatible with the Windows Precision Touchpad drivers. This includes the 2020 27-inch iMac, iMac Pro, 2019 Mac Pro, 2018 Mac mini, and Intel MacBooks introduced from 2018 and later.

In addition to the new drivers, the latest update to the Boot Camp Utility also fixes overall bugs. A few days ago, Apple had already released a Boot Camp update to add support for the WPA3 Wi-Fi protocol for Windows users. The same version also fixed some issues related to the Bluetooth driver and Sleep and Hibernation modes.

Earlier this year, another Boot Camp update added support for Studio Display, so that Mac users running Windows can work with Apple’s new external display on both operating systems.

Apple Silicon Macs

Boot Camp remains available exclusively for Macs with Intel processors. Macs with an Apple Silicon chip (M1 and M2) can only run Windows through virtual machines with software like Parallels. An exclusive deal between Microsoft and Qualcomm would be one of the reasons why there’s no commercial versions of Windows available for ARM-based computers.

