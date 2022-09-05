Gurman: Apple Watch Pro to have exclusive bands and faces for extreme sports

There are less than 48 hours until Apple’s special event “Far out,” at which the company is expected to introduce iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and a brand new Apple Watch Pro aimed at people who play extreme sports. Now, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple has developed exclusive bands and faces for the new Apple Watch Pro.

In a recent tweet, Gurman said that there’s a “new set of bands for the Apple Watch Pro is going to be pretty wide ranging and play into the extreme sports theme.” In other words, consumers willing to buy Apple Watch Pro will have access to a new range of watch bands made exclusively for it.

It’s unclear what exactly these watch bands will look like, but Apple could follow a similar approach to what the company already does with the watch bands created in partnership with Nike. Apple also sells Apple Watch bands created for Hermès models. It’s worth noting that Gurman previously said that while old watch bands will work with Apple Watch Pro, they won’t have a perfect fit.

In addition, the journalist also believes that there will be new watch faces designed exclusively for the Pro model that will show dense fitness information to users. If true, this wouldn’t be the first time Apple has designed new watch faces for a specific model of Apple Watch.

For instance, only the cellular versions of the Apple Watch have a watch face named “Explorer,” not to mention the Nike and Hermès faces.

Apple Watch Pro design

Earlier today, a leaked CAD render revealed the potential design of the Apple Watch Pro. Unlike the current Apple Watch models, the new one has a larger 47mm case and a flat screen without curved edges. However, the Apple Watch Pro case isn’t flat, contrary to what previous rumors said. The rendering also revealed a third, new side button.

According to Gurman, this new button is “programmable” so that the user can set different actions for it, such as opening a specific app, starting a workout, or any other action within an app. The Digital Crown also looks quite different from the one on current Apple Watch models, but it’s unclear whether this will enable any new software features.

Apple Watch Pro is expected to be built in titanium. This, combined with the flat screen, should make the device more resistant to accidents.

Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2

In addition to the Apple Watch Pro, Apple has also been working on two other new Apple Watch models. Apple Watch Series 8, which is expected to replace Apple Watch Series 7, will keep the same design and size as the previous generation with a similar internal hardware as well. The main difference in this year’s model will be the addition of a new body temperature sensor.

As for the second generation Apple Watch SE, or Apple Watch SE 2, Apple is also expected to keep the same design and sensors as the current model, but this time with a faster processor.

Interestingly, a last-minute rumor suggests that Apple will announce another Apple Watch model “cheaper than the Apple Watch SE” aimed at children and teenagers. Perhaps the company has plans to keep the first generation Apple Watch SE as an even cheaper alternative.

Apple’s special event will take place on Wednesday, September 7, and you can follow full coverage of all the announcements here on 9to5Mac.

