Claimed CAD render of Apple Watch Pro design lends weight to extra button theory

Leaked third-party cases suggested that the Apple Watch Pro design would include an additional button, on the opposite side to the existing Digital Crown and side button – and this is now backed by a claimed CAD render.

The computer aided design (CAD) image also shows the flatter display we’re expecting from the new rugged Apple Watch model …

Apple Watch Pro design

Here’s the quick summary of what we’re currently expecting for the new Apple Watch Pro:

Larger 47mm+ casing

Larger 1.99-inch display

Flat screen instead of the current “bubble” design

Titanium case

Generally more rugged design

But a report this morning also appeared to point to an extra button.

A couple of sources have posted images of third-party cases designed for the upcoming Apple Watch Pro. The cases could point to an additional button on the new rugged Watch, on the opposite side to the Digital Crown and side button […] On one side, things look the same as existing models. We can see cutouts for the Digital Crown, side button, and microphone. Things get more interesting on the opposite side. We can see two openings, one long one and one rounder and more oval-shaped. One is likely to be for the speaker, which sits centrally on that side on current models. The position of this cutout suggests that it has been repositioned off-center. But that second cutout appears to be designed for an extra button.

Claimed CAD render

91Mobiles has posted what it claims is a CAD image of the Apple Watch Pro design.

The CAD renders come courtesy of industry sources and reveal the Apple Watch Pro with a large display, which is in line with recent leaks. It will feature the biggest display yet on an Apple Watch. We are told that the Apple Watch Pro will come in a 49mm size, which means it will be fairly chunky and not for everyone, as Gurman rightly pointed out. Starting off with the front, the Apple Watch Pro CAD renders show a large display with very slim bezels. A noticeable redesign can be seen on the right side of the frame that now sees a protrusion to house the Digital Crown, microphone, and the multitasking button […] The Apple Watch Pro appears to have a button on the left side of the frame along with a speaker vent. The purpose of this extra button is unclear at the moment.

On the side opposite the Digital Crown and side button are what looks like three holes for the speaker, with a long pill shape similar to the existing side button.

As we mentioned earlier, this does make sense. For runners and cyclists, who might want to bring up additional information, or change mode, a physical button is far easier to operate than a physical button while you’re on the move. The touchscreen can also be tricky to operate with sweaty hands.

The same is true for things like hiking, where you might want to operate the Watch in colder weather without having to pull back multiple layers. You might, for example, want to mark a waypoint and simply listen for a confirmatory bleep. Prior to the Express Transit feature, I used to double-tap the side button through sleeves in order to activate Apple Pay, so know that this works just fine.

Raised surround for Digital Crown and side button

One potentially controversial move, if the image is accurate, is that raised surround for the Digital Crown and side button.

This might make sense as a way to protect them, both from damage and accidental activation through knocks. You wouldn’t want to accidentally pause a Workout or other tracking if you knocked it against a rock while climbing, for example.

But it raises the question of how it will look from as aesthetic viewpoint. CAD images tend to always look ugly, as shapes look very different without the actual materials, but it seems likely to get a mixed reaction when compared to the current sleeker design.

