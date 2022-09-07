iOS 16 to launch on September 12 for all iPhone users

We have an official release date for iOS 16, Apple’s next major software update for iPhone users. During today’s Apple event, the company announced that iOS 16 will be released to the general public next week on September 12. Head below for a rundown of some of the top iOS 16 features.

When September 12 rolls around, you’ll be able to head to the Settings app on your iPhone and download the update. Once that update, you’ll be able to access all the new features included in the update, ranging from the new lock screen features to updates to Messages and Mail and more.

Here are some of our favorite new features in iOS 16:

Customization : Support for new lock screen customization options includes fonts, widgets, new images, and much more. You can switch your Lock Screen throughout the day. Touch and hold it, and then swipe. Photo subjects are dynamically displayed in front of the time to make the subject of the photo pop.

: Support for new lock screen customization options includes fonts, widgets, new images, and much more. Edit iMessage : You can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. Recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message.

: You can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. Recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message. Undo Send in iMessage: Unsend any message for up to 2 minutes after sending it.

Unsend any message for up to 2 minutes after sending it. Mark as unread in Messages : Mark messages as unread when you don’t have time to respond but want to be sure to reply to the sender later.

: Mark messages as unread when you don’t have time to respond but want to be sure to reply to the sender later. Undo Send in Mail : Easily unsend an email message that you just sent before it reaches the recipient’s inbox.

: Easily unsend an email message that you just sent before it reaches the recipient’s inbox. Scheduled Send in Mail : Schedule emails to be sent at the perfect moment.

: Schedule emails to be sent at the perfect moment. Shared Tab Groups in Safari : Share a set of tabs with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as you work together.

: Share a set of tabs with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as you work together. All-new Home app : The Home app has an all‑new design that makes it easier to navigate, organize, view, and control all your accessories.

: The Home app has an all‑new design that makes it easier to navigate, organize, view, and control all your accessories. Passkeys: Passkeys replace passwords with an easier and safer sign‑in method.

These are just some of the new features in iOS 16. What are you most excited to try? Let us know down in the comments.

