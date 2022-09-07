iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro silicone and leather case options land before launch

After the “Far Out” event, Apple is now making available the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 silicone and leather cases. Customers can buy them now, and get them with one business day shipping. Here are the options available.

iPhone 14 cases

Silicone cases: Sunglow, Succulent, Lilac, Elderberry, Chalk Pink, Storm Blue, Midnight, and Red;

Sunglow, Succulent, Lilac, Elderberry, Chalk Pink, Storm Blue, Midnight, and Red; Leather cases: Umber, Forest Green, Ink, Midnight, and Orange;

Umber, Forest Green, Ink, Midnight, and Orange; Clear case

Silicone and clear cases cost $49. Leather, $59.

iPhone 14 Pro cases

Silicone and clear cases cost $49. Leather, $59.

New Leather Wallet with MagSafe options

In addition to the cases, iPhone 14 users can take advantage of the following Leather Wallet colors:

Umber, Forest Green, Ink, Dark Cherry, Midnight, Golden Brown, Sequoia Green, Wisteria, and Orange.

It’s important to note that the Leather Wallet with MagSafe is also compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series, which means you can keep buying the new colors and make the accessory fully works with your current iPhone.

Wrap-up

Different from the cases, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will be available to pre-order on Friday, followed by the official release on September 16. While the regular models didn’t change much – except for some improvements on the cameras department and a bigger version – Apple made some of the most important upgrades on the Pro phones in years.

With the Dynamic Island feature, Apple offers a new design for the iPhone 14 Pro series. It has a main 48MP sensor, the powerful A16 Bionic, 40% faster than the best chip of the competition, and more.

You can find all the new iPhone 14 cases here.

With them already available, do you know which iPhone model will you get and with which cases will you match the new iPhone? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

