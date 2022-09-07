Nike Apple Watch faces are no longer exclusive, available on all models running watchOS 9

You won’t have to buy an Apple Watch Nike edition any more to get access to the Nike faces. New in watchOS 9, Apple will make those faces available to all Apple Watch owners for free. The exclusivity is no more.

The Nike watch face collection comprises Analogue, Bounce, Compact, Digital and Hybrid styles.

Any Apple Watch that can update to watchOS 9 will be able to get access to these faces. watchOS 9 will be available to download from Monday, September 12.

Supported devices for the new OS include Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple also launched a new range of Nike bands for the Watch, with vibrant new Sport Band colors and a new ‘Just Do It’ emblazoned Sport Loop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: