How could iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Dynamic Island’ work on iPad?

Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 14 Pro with its new “Dynamic Island” cutout to replace the notch. While some customers will have to wait at least a week to better understand this new feature, a graphic designer imagines how Apple could take a similar approach with the next iPad Pro – rumored to be announced next month.

Graphic designer Parker Ortolani imagined how Dynamic Island could work on a new iPad Pro. First and foremost, Ortolani brings the long-pill cutout to a horizontal view – which is something iPad customers have been asking for some time.

Since most people use the iPad in landscape mode, it’s always weird how people look on a video call since the camera is on the top of the tablet’s screen – and even the Center Stage feature wasn’t able to fix that.

Here’s how Apple describes the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro:

The Dynamic Island enables new ways to interact with iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities. With the introduction of the Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area. Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.

With that in mind, Parker Ortolani took this concept to imagine what it would look like on a new iPad Pro. Instead of just making Dynamic Island larger, the designer imagined several little islands across the iPad called “Island Menus.” He explains that you can “hover your cursor over areas of the Dynamic Island to access powerful features of your favorite iPad apps.”

In addition, Dynamic Island could improve multitasking as it could let “apps live at the top of the display” while offering shortcut menus for rapid access. With Apple recently bringing Universal Control to iPad and the Mac and now working on Stage Manager, the new Dynamic Island cutout could be perfect for new iPad Pro models.

When Apple is going to unveil a new iPad Pro?

If rumors turn out to be true, Apple could be readying an October event to focus on Macs and iPads. The iPad Pro could be the main star of this event, as this model isn’t updated since the beginning of next year.

9to5Mac sources claim this iPad Pro will feature the new M2 chip. In addition, Apple is working on improving battery life, bringing a MagSafe connector to this tablet, and new accessories. Analysts believe Apple will maintain an 11-inch LCD model and a 12.9-inch miniLED version.

You can learn more about what to expect from Apple’s rumored October event here. How do you like Ortolani’s concept? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Imagine Dynamic Island taking iPad Pro to a whole new level. It could be that perfect solution for bringing the menu bar to iPadOS in a new and fluid way. Apps and multitasking taken even further. pic.twitter.com/yPxt2GiW4X — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) September 8, 2022

