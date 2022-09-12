Carrot Weather for iOS 16 brings 20 Lock Screen widgets and 10 more custom layout sections

Carrot Weather is out with a new update today for iOS 16 that brings 20+ handy Lock Screen Widgets, 10 new layout sections to customize your setup, a major multicolumn redesign for iPad, and more. Read on for everything new in the major release.

The headlining feature of Carrot Weather 5.8 is Lock Screen widgets for iPhone in iOS 16. That means you can get detailed custom weather at a glance without having to unlock your iPhone and instant access to open Carrot Weather to get more data quickly. And there are a ton of options with over 20 choices.

Other major changes include 10 new sections to customize your layout, a multicolumn redesign for iPad that allows you to better customize the experience, and support for using Apple Weather as the data source.

Major new features with Carrot Weather on iOS 16

Lock Screen Widgets. Get weather on your Lock Screen with a wide variety of customizable widgets. There are over 20 widgets in all, including ones with snarky CARROT jokes, hourly and daily forecast charts, and small widgets for every weather data point imaginable.

iPad Multicolumn Redesign. Display up to 3 columns of weather data in your layout to transform your iPad into a full-fledged weather station. This is a major redesign of the iPad experience (and a preview of the upcoming Mac app redesign).

Apple Weather / WeatherKit. Change the app's data source to get forecasts and observations straight from Apple Weather.

New Sections. 10 new sections for your layout, including line and bar charts for a variety of different data points, plus sections geared around the best times to go stargazing or take photos and videos.

Carrot Weather 5.8 is available now on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Carrot Wather 5.8 full release notes:

Fall is nearly here, meatbags! While you’ve been busy harvesting your crops to prepare for the onset of nuclear winter, I’ve been hard at work on a big new update to your favorite weather app.

Lock Screen Widgets

Get weather on your Lock Screen with a wide variety of customizable widgets. (Automatic background updates require a Premium Club membership.)

iPad Multi-Column Layout Style

Display up to 3 columns of weather data in your layout to transform your iPad into a full-fledged weather station.

New Sections

Add line chart, bar chart, photography, and stargazing sections to your layout.

Apple Weather

View observations and forecasts from the Apple Weather data source. (Premium Club membership required.)

But wait, there’s more!

– Added 3 new secret locations to track down.

– Redesigned the Hourly details screen to make it easier to jump to different days in the week ahead.

– Added a bunch of new details to the Sun details screen.

– Redesigned the iPad settings screen.

– Added details on date and location that each high score was achieved. (Only available for scores recorded after June 2022.)

Now to see about making that whole nuclear winter thing a reality…

xoxo,

CARROT

