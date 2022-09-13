How to add custom icons and Contacts to your new iOS 16 Lock Screen

Do you remember when you could make your iPhone Home Screen aesthetic with iOS 14? With iOS 16 finally out there, now you can take your Lock Screen to the next level with more customization than ever.

To help you with that, a developer created two specific apps that will let you add Contacts to your iOS 16 Lock Screen and choose between more than 4,000 custom icons to make your iPhone as aesthetic as it can be.

Developer Rihab Mehbook created the two apps in question. One of them is called “Lock Screen Contact Widgets” and the other one is “Lock Screen Icon Widgets.”

I was able to test both, and my personal favorite is the first one. With Contact Widgets, you can display your contacts on the iOS 16 Lock Screen and tap to quickly call, message, or FaceTime them. You can remove the text, image, or background of the contact so it combines more smoothly with your current widgets selection.

The other one, on the other hand, is more pretty than it is helpful. For those who like to customize and make your iPhone as aesthetic as it can be, Lock Screen Icon Widgets lets you choose between 4,000 custom icons. All of them are part of Appel’s SFSymbols, meaning they will all look good on your iPhone.

Do you want to add a custom icon of a music player? Maybe a number? You can do all of that with the second app.

Both of them are free to download, and you can have a sneak peek of how they work by creating a contact widget and an icon widget in each app. If you want to add more to your Lock Screen or created other combinations, you need to make a one-time payment of $3.99 for each app.

You can find the Lock Screen Icon Widgets app here and the Contact Widgets app here.

How do you like these apps and iOS 16 so far? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

