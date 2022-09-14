Samsung to benefit from more iPhone 14 Pro OLED panel orders

Samsung Display is expected to get more OLED panel orders for the iPhone 14 Pro series as its rivals have had a low yield rate for the premium low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels, according to people familiar with the matter.

The report comes from The Elec a few days before Apple officially starts selling the new iPhone 14 Pro models. According to the publication, “Samsung Display had ordered more equipment from AP Systems, HB Solution, and Philoptics late last month. They will deliver the equipment to Samsung’s factory in Vietnam, where display panels are made into modules before delivery.”

It’s the iPhone 14 Pro Max that will see its biggest change in display panel provider, since it uses an LTPO TFT technology.

Samsung Display has increased its iPhone OLED shipment goal from the previous 130 million units to 149 million units from the increased demand from Cupertino. The company has the longest history of manufacturing LTPO OLED panels among rivals.

Here, it’s interesting to note that apart from Samsung, LG Display is another supplier for these iPhone screens, meaning the company is the one facing issues with a low yield rate.

The Elec says Samsung had similar issues back in 2020 with its first LTPO OLED technology for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but a couple of years after, it’s the South Korean company that will benefit the most from this technology, as it mastered how to make it.

As of now, analysts expect Apple to sell more iPhone 14 Pro models than iPhone 14 regular versions. In addition, the iPhone 14 Plus will only be available early next month, meaning users have fewer options to choose from now.

In addition, it’s the iPhone 14 Pro that accounts for most changes: new Dynamic Island, improved camera system, a brand new A16 Bionic chip, and even more.

9to5Mac will report back once we hear more about what’s changing with the iPhone display supply chain.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: