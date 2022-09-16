Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Urban Armor Gear: Get premium protection for your iPhone 14 with the latest cases from Urban Armor Gear
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iOS 16.1 beta: New features and changes
- iOS 16 notifications: How to change the new design
- iPhone 14 series see launch day discounts with bundled $200 GC and AirPods 3 ($379 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 sees launch day discount with $40 off stainless steel cellular styles
- Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallets deliver Find My to iPhone 14 at $48 (Reg. $59)
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.