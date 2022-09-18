AirPods Pro 2: Here are five reasons to upgrade

AirPods Pro 2 are set to be officially released on September 23, the first update to AirPods Pro since their original release in 2019. There are a few different reasons you might want to upgrade from AirPods Pro to AirPods Pro 2, and here are five of the top changes…

Improved Active Noise Cancelling and Adaptive Transparency

If you’ve ever tried the original AirPods Pro, you know they have a powerful Active Noise Cancelling feature. Now, Apple says that AirPods Pro 2 offer a 2x improvement in noise cancellation thanks to the upgraded H2 chip inside.

In addition to that, the new H2 chip improves the Transparency Mode to Adaptive Transparency which the company said can “reduce loud environmental noise – like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loudspeakers at a concert.”

New ways to charge AirPods Pro 2

The one change Apple made between the original AirPods Pro launch and AirPods Pro 2 was the ability to charge AirPods Pro with a MagSafe case. This meant that AirPods Pro could be charged via Lightning, Qi accessories, or a MagSafe charger.

Now, with AirPods Pro 2, you can charge the device with those options as well as with the Apple Watch magnetic charging puck. This is perfect for those who have the MagSafe Duo and are currently charging the iPhone.

AirPods Pro 2 MagSafe charging case becomes an AirTag

Who has never lost the AirPods charging case? I can confirm that I lost mine for over a couple of weeks, then decided to add an AirTag to it. While AirPods Pro have been integrated into the Find My app for over a year, AirPods Pro 2 take this up a notch.

Now, with AirPods Pro 2, Find My capabilities are way better thanks to the new U1 chip available on the charging case, plus the new built-in speakers that will help me locate the device. With that, I think it’s impossible to lose the AirPods Pro 2 model. Also, have I told you the case supports a lanyard?

Battery life has greatly improved

AirPods Pro 2 now offers up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancelling or Adaptive Transparency on. This is the same battery life as AirPods 3 offer without any of these features, and an increase from 4.5 hours offered with the original AirPods Pro.

Apart from six hours of listening time, the MagSafe charging case holds up to 30 hours of battery life. The best part is that this device offers a great listening experience but is a more compact option when compared to the AirPods Max.

New Touch Sensors come in hand on AirPods Pro 2

Last but not least, this is one of the best features Apple has introduced with any of its AirPods: touch sensors. With that, you can slide your finger up or down to turn AirPods Pro 2 volume up or down. With that, there’s no need to ask Siri or interact with your iPhone.

These new touch sensors are in addition to existing AirPods Pro force sensors, which let you press on the stems to access play/pause controls and more.

Wrap up

Other changes to AirPods Pro 2 include support for Bluetooth 5.3, audio quality upgrades, you can customize the charging case with Memoji, and all for the same $249 price. They launch on September 23.

What do you think of AirPods Pro 2? Are you planning on upgrading? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

