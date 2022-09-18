These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets

As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.

Here are some of the apps available right now that support Lock Screen widgets.

If you’re a developer with an app to share, get in touch, and I’d love to try it out. Our list can’t be 100% comprehensive from day one, so we’ll be making a ton of updates to this roundup over the coming weeks.

Head below for a roundup of our favorite apps that support not only the new Lock Screen widget features in iOS 16, but also other new features like Focus Filters and more. Each of these apps have implemented Lock Screen widgets in their own respective ways while also battling the inherent constraints of how Apple has implemented the feature in iOS 16.

September 18, 2022 Additions:

Plant Daddy – Water Reminders

Shop

Orto – For Sonos

Rise Science Energy and Sleep Tracker

TV Remote – Universal

Agenda

MusicHarbor – Track New Music

Healthy Widgets

Structured – Day Plannmer

Clendar – Minimal Calendar

HiFutureSelf

Alpenglow: Sunset Forecast

Cuisine: Inventory and recipes

And even more…

September 14, 2022 Additions:

Widgetsmith

Improved widget editor to make widget creation and configuration simpler and more intuitive

Wide array of Lock Screen widgets in all of the new styles.

Ability to isolate the people in images from their background and import images with transparency

Robust set of new tools that automatically launch within Widgetsmith whenever a widget is tapped

Flighty

Live tracking on your Lock Screen – The most convenient way to monitor flights ever includes in-flight progress bar, even when you’re offline.

Overcast

Playlist: Play a chosen playlist. Tap in edit mode to select the playlist.

Icon: Launch Overcast.

Recents: Unfinished and newly published episodes

CardPointers

Lock Screen widgets

1,000s of app shortcuts

Focus filters

Shared with you

Passkeys

Apollo for Reddit

Trending post widget – Choose a subreddit, and the lock screen widget will cycle through trending posts throughout the course of the day.

Distance scrolled widget: Shows the total distance you’ve scrolled in Apollo as a handy lock screen widget!

Karma widget: At a glance see how your magic internet points are doing!

Inbox widget: See if you have any unread items in Apollo that you might want to take a peek at!

Most recent post widget: Shows how your most recent post is doing in terms of upvotes and comments.

Most recent comment widget: Similar to the previous one, but it shows how your most recent comment is doing!

Subreddit shortcut widget: What it says on the tin! Quickly jump from your lock screen to your favorite subreddit with a tap!

Random subreddit widget: Quickly go on an adventure to a random subreddit!

Dark Noise

Lock Screen widgets for quickly playing selected noises

Includes all the customization options you love from existing Dark Noise widgets

NapBot

Always-on screen support added

Lock screen widgets added – Track sleep times, trends, and more.

CardioBot

Lock screen widgets for monitoring heart data

Heart rate recovery analysis

Daily Dictionary

Get the Daily Dictionary word of the day right on your Lock Screen with iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets.

Pestle

Lock Screen widgets: View your meal plan at a glance with a brand new Lock Screen Widget.

Shared with you: Recipes shared with you via iMessage will show up in Pestle.

Siri Shortcuts integration

Calory: Nutrition, Diet Coach

New Lock Screen widgets: New quick-add screen aimed at simplifying the process of logging foods, calories, weight, and water

Parcel

Lock screen widgets: Track packages, see countdowns, and quickly launch the app.

Carrot Weather

Lock Screen widgets: Get weather on your Lock Screen with a wide variety of customizable widgets. (Automatic background updates require a Premium Club membership.)

TripIt

Upcoming trip or plan, whether it’s a flight, train, rental car, hotel, restaurant, or stop on your road trip

Relevant flight information, including the flight number and departure time, arrival countdown, plus gate number when available

Post-landing details, whether that’s a rental car reservation or hotel booking details

Scanner Pro

With the brand-new widgets, you can access Scanner Pro with just one tap. It quickly takes you from the locked screen to the camera.

SmartGym

You can get a weekly summary, heart rate and calories charts, and even track how many workouts you’ve done.

The new Lock Screen is all about customization. For this reason, we offer a large variety of widgets, so users can choose the ones that suit them best.

Slopes: Ski & Snowboard

New widgets for your Lock Screen and complications for your Watch: Keep tabs on local resort conditions and snow forecasts.

Mercury Weather

Lock screen widgets for weather, forecasts, current conditions, and more.

Motivation – Daily Quotes

Lock screen widgets: Receiving powerful quotes has never been easier. Strengthen your mental health with beautifully inspiring, positive quotes delivered right to your lock screen. You can even read them at a glance in the new always-on iPhone screen.

Launcher 5

Launcher Widgets on your Lock Screen allow you to tap an icon to

call, message, FaceTime, or email a contact;

get directions to a location or your next event;

start playing any artist, album, or playlist in Apple Music;

quickly access your favorite websites;

launch actions within apps like Compose Tweet or Run Shortcut;

turn Wifi, Bluetooth, Low Power Mode, DND, Cellular Data, and Airplane Mode on and off; and

launch any app on your device.

MoneyCoach

Lock Screen widgets for tracking financial goals, monitoring spending, setting spending limits, and more

Things 3

Lock Screen widgets to glance at your lists, add new to-dos, and track your progress throughout the day

Personal Best

Lock screen widgets! Track your workouts even when your phone is locked. Also includes support for the new Always-On display on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Rain Viewer

New Lock Screen widgets to check the weather at a glance

WeatherStrip

New Lock Screen widgets for detailed weather data, graphs, and much more.

Lumy

Three new customizable lock screen widgets:

Countdown widget to track any sun event you want

Sun times widget to show times like sunrise, sunset, first light, golden hour, and blue hour

Moon widget that shows moon phase, rise, set, and transit time

Halide

Lock Screen widgets for opening Halide, jumping right into Auto/Manual mode, opening Halide any lens, and even a Macro mode shortcut

Home Widget for HomeKit

Lock Screen Widgets and a brand new icon set from the new iOS Home app and dynamic icons (open/close icons regarding device status)

You can now activate a scene or a shortcut, toggle any device and monitor your sensors directly from the lock screen, and go much further than with the native Home Widget currently provided by Apple.

Tempo for Runners

Tempo includes over a dozen new Lock Screen widgets for tracking distance totals across different timeframes and the ability to track goal progress.

FitnessView

Small and large widgets

Configure to show activity rings, goals, progress, and more.

See your fitness/health goals right on the Lock Screen.

WaterMinder

Lock Screen widgets:

Choose from eight different options.

Glance at your current water levels.

See hourly and weekly graphs.

Log your favorite cup directly from the Lock Screen.

OmniFocus

View upcoming tasks, your forecast, and much more via new Lock Screen widgets.

Focused Work

Lock Screen widgets: current timer and daily goals

Focus filters: Filter sessions based on the current focus.

App shortcuts: Start a session and perform actions via Shortcuts, Siri, and Spotlight.

Swift charts: A new productivity dashboard with detailed charts

LockFlow

Bring shortcuts to your Lock Screen and Home Screen.

Run any Siri Shortcuts you created in the Shortcuts app.

Run home automations with one tap.

Open an alternative camera app.

Get directions to a specific place.

Send a message to someone you frequently text.

Start playing your latest favorite podcast.

Leverage all your existing shortcuts by making them easily accessible.

Streaks

Lock Screen widgets for showing your next due task, progress, and task statistics

Tap the new Up Next button up top to see the next due tasks.

Tasks are shown in the order in which they’re due and will hide once complete.

You can now skip the current day rather than needing to wait until tomorrow.

Select the Settings icon, then long press “…” on the task you wish to skip.

Fantastical

Fantastical supports the iOS 16 Lock Screen with three different widgets: Up Next, Calendar, and Quick Action.

Focus filters – Choose which Calendar Sets you want to see when a particular Focus mode is active in Fantastical.

