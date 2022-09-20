Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options

AirPods Pro 2 will start being sold by Apple this Friday. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.

On its website, Apple offers AirPods Pro 2 Incase Lanyard model. It can take up to three weeks to be delivered and cost $12.95, a premium price for this “soft braided cord” that can be used as a wrist loop or with the integrated clip to attach it to a backpack or handbag. You can find it here.

Spigen, for example, has a universal adjustable hand-wrist strap lanyard that is braided in black and white and can be perfect for the AirPods Pro 2 MagSafe charging case. In addition, this accessory cost half the price of the Incase option, and you can find it here.

Better than a single lanyard is a pack full of six accessories. This AirPods Pro 2 lanyard pack can offer six adjustable nylon wristlet straps. They’re perfect for daily users, come in different colors, and you can use the new wireless earbuds, your camera, keys, GoPro, etc. You can find the pack for $6.59 here.

YUOWO also offers an AirPods Pro 2 lanyard pack with five colorful accessories. The company called them “reflective hand straps,” so they are more eye-catching to remind you to not leave your case behind. This pack costs $8.99 here.

Last but not least, Foshine also offers a six-pack of AirPods Pro 2 lanyards. Personally, I found them the most beautiful option out there with colorful straps to choose from. They have adjustable sizes, use nylon material – as all the other options above – and can be used for several accessories. You can find them for $9.99 here.

You can find even more options at the Amazon store here. Have you found the perfect lanyard for your new AirPods? Share them with us in the comments section below.

