iPadOS 16.1 beta 3 now available as Apple readies Stage Manager feature

Apple is seeding iPadOS 16.1 beta 3 alongside iOS 16.1 beta 2, macOS Ventura beta 8, tvOS 16.1 beta 2, and watchOS 9.1 beta 2. This beta was followed by a company’s statement more than a month ago saying it would delay the iPadOS release to improve some of its new features.

Earlier last month, a Bloomberg report revealed that Apple was considering postponing the release of iPadOS 16 until October as the company was not happy with the Stage Manager experience. Apple has now confirmed that the release of iPadOS 16 is being delayed, and developers can install iPadOS 16.1 beta.

Of course, Apple didn’t directly say that the iPadOS 16 release will be delayed due to bugs or other quality issues. Instead, the company claims that this is a “big year for iPadOS” and that it will now have “its own schedule.”

Here’s what Apple said in a statement to TechCrunch:

This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.

iPadOS 16.1 beta version shares many of iOS 16 features, but the most important features are exclusive to the M1 iPad Air and M1 iPad Pro with Stage Manager. It features:

Resizable windows: Resize your windows to make them the perfect size for your task;

Resize your windows to make them the perfect size for your task; Center app: Focus on the app you’re working with without going full screen;

Focus on the app you’re working with without going full screen; Fast access to windows and apps: The windows of the apps you’re working in are displayed prominently in the center, and other apps are arranged on the left side in order of recent use;

The windows of the apps you’re working in are displayed prominently in the center, and other apps are arranged on the left side in order of recent use; Overlapping windows: Create overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view, giving you the control to arrange your ideal workspace;

Create overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view, giving you the control to arrange your ideal workspace; Group apps together: Drag and drop windows from the side or open apps from the Dock to create app sets that you can always get back to.

Another important feature coming to M1 iPad users running iPadOS 16 is the ability to have proper external display support.

Apple highlights the iCloud Shared Photo Library, which lets you share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five people that can add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos.

With Messages, Apple is focusing on three important features:

Edit a message: During 15 minutes, users can make up to 5 edits to a given message, and recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message;

During 15 minutes, users can make up to 5 edits to a given message, and recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message; Undo send: Unsend any message for up to 2 minutes after sending it;

Unsend any message for up to 2 minutes after sending it; Mark as unread: Mark messages as unread when you don’t have time to respond but want to be sure to reply to the sender later.

Last but not least, PadOS 16.1 is bringing a new Weather app. It will have a similar experience found on macOS Ventura with animated background, more weather details, forecasts, air quality, and more.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iPadOS 16.1 beta 3 or iOS 16.1 beta 2? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: