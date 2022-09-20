Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro models to account for up to 65% of shipments in 2H22

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with another report regarding the new iPhone 14 Pro models. According to Kuo, Apple is increasing the shipment expectation of the Pro version in the second half of this year, as the company has been focusing on these models at first.

In a blog post, Kuo writes that “after the production line switch, iPhone 14 Pro models will account for 60-65% of the total iPhone 14 shipments in 2H22,” (vs. 55-60% previously estimated).

As he reported last week, after slow demand for regular models during the pre-order weekend, Apple has shifted its expectations to produce more iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models, as the analyst corroborates in this report:

The iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for 30-35% of the total iPhone 14 shipments in 2H22 and is the most popular iPhone 14 model.

Ming-Chi Kuo thinks the iPhone product mix is “improving,” so Apple may offer a “positive outlook for 4Q22 at the next earnings call in late October.”

While some believe these slow regular iPhone 14 sales could be a problem for Apple, the fact is that the company is focusing on the pricier models – which are the versions hardcore customers are willing to buy – and later Apple is expected to reduce iPhone 14 Pro production to focus on the regular models, which are the ones that will stick for longer.

Still for 4Q22, Kuo is highlighting the companies that are going to benefit from the production increase of the iPhone 14 Pro variants:

(1) Sony (sole supplier of 48MP CIS)

(2) Largan (main supplier of the telephoto lens and the second supplier of the ultra-wide camera VCM).

(3) LG Innotek (sole supplier of rear CCM)

(4) Alps (sole supplier of the telephoto camera VCM)

(5) Minebea (main supplier of ultra-wide camera VCM)

(6) Samsung Display (almost the sole supplier of the Pro model’s panels)

(7) FII/Foxconn Technology (main supplier of the stainless steel metal frame)

(8) Hon Hai (sole EMS of Pro models)

Were you able to get your hands on the iPhone 14 Pro models yet? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

