Hands-on: ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor [Video]

Having a great external monitor to use with your Mac or iPad is not only satisfying, but also necessary for professionals who need a high-resolution display with good color accuracy. And ALOGIC, a company well known for providing great IT peripheral solutions, has a product that fits all of these needs – which is the ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor.

A beautifully designed monitor

Of course, the most important part of an external monitor is its panel, but having a good design changes everything. The ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor has a beautiful, premium design. The front of the display is covered by glass, which makes the images look much more vivid. At $799, Clarity has the aesthetics of Apple’s Studio Display to give MacBook users an economical substitute for extending screen space.

The panel is surrounded by thin, clean bezels that are free of any distracting details. At the same time, the back of the monitor has a stylish silver finish. It comes with a built-in metal stand that is fully adjustable. Users can rotate the monitor, tilt it, or even swivel it to find the best angle for any kind of work.

A true 4K display

But what makes the ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor really good is its 4K panel. Once you use a 4K display, there’s no going back. Everything looks sharper, from text to images and videos. After all, we’re talking about a resolution that is four times higher than Full HD.

But having a high resolution display is only part of what makes a monitor good. ALOGIC Clarity excels at delivering 1.07 billion colors with a dynamic contrast ratio of 1000000:1 and 350 nits of brightness.

What you see are bright colors and deeper blacks. And thanks to the IPS technology and the glossy finish, you can clearly see the images without distortion even when looking at it from angles up to 178 degrees. Not to mention that, as a 27-inch monitor, there’s plenty of room to put all your applications on the screen.

Works as a USB hub

The ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD is not just an external monitor. It also functions as a USB hub so that users can connect other peripherals directly to it. All you need to do is connect the ALOGIC Clarity to a computer or tablet using a single USB-C cable. On the back of the monitor there are two USB-A ports, USB-B, two HDMI ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, and audio output.

What’s also great about the ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD is that the built-in USB-C port also delivers power, so you can recharge your laptop or tablet while using it connected to the display.

A great companion for Mac and iPad

Of course, as a USB-C monitor, ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD works great with Macs and iPads. You just plug in the cable and you’re ready to go. And now that iPadOS 16 has Stage Manager, which takes full advantage of an external monitor connected to the iPad, you can use ALOGIC Clarity to extend your iPad’s functionality even further.

And the best part is, the ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD is much more affordable than competing monitors like Apple’s Studio Display.

Pricing and availability

The ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor is now available from the company’s official online store. It is priced at $799.99 with free shipping and comes with the latest ALOGIC 1080p Iris webcam for free.

This webcam has 1080p resolution, AI-powered autofocus, noise-canceling microphones, and a privacy cover.

