M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more

Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 MacBook Air now up to $150 off

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air has quickly become one of the most popular option in its current stable. But before we see the second-generation Apple Silicon come to the Pro side of the lineup this October, Amazon is offering a pair of discounts on the new portable macOS machine. Right now the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 512GB is now on sale for $1,349 in Space Gray. Down from $1,499, this is one of the first discounts and a new all-time low at $50 under the previous discount. The savings also continue over the baseline 256GB model, which is now also sitting at $100 off and matching the all-time low of $1,099.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Elevate Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65

Amazon now offers the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band starting at $65 for the 41mm style in Sequoia Green. The larger 45mm model is also on sale and sitting at $85. In either case, these are down from the usual $99 price tags in order to mark the lowest prices we’ve seen for either version of the colorways. There’s upwards of 34% in savings to take advantage of while scoring a new look for your Apple Watch Series 8 or Ultra.

You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones deliver ANC at second-best price of $249

Several retailers are now offering the latest Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $249 shipped including Amazon and Best Buy. Available in two different styles, today’s offer is down from the usual $329 price tag in order to deliver the second-best price to date. This is $30 under our previous mention, the lowest since Prime Day, and a total of $80 in savings.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

