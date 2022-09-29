HyperJuice Stackable GaN USB-C chargers recalled for going all AirPower on 7 people

Hyper makes some excellent charging products for iPhone, but one seems to have been ahead of its time. The HyperJuice Stackable GaN 65W USB-C charger that we reviewed a couple years back is under a voluntary recall.

Hyperjuice recall

It turns out that this particular charger can get a little too hot – you know, like reports said about Apple’s AirPower charging mat that never shipped. The voluntary recall notice says that seven instances of overheating were reported out of about 18,000 customers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission in the United States says that overheating could present a risk of catching fire.

“This recall involves Hyper Products HyperJuice Stackable GaN 65W and 100W USB-C chargers. The chargers were sold in black and measure about 2 inches wide and 3 inches long,” CRSC says. “The 65W charger has the model number HJ414 and the 100W charger has the model number HJ417. The model numbers are printed on a label located at the bottom of the charger.”

Solution

If we jump into the history books, you’ll recall that a similar issue affected Apple shortly after it bought Beats in 2015. A voluntary recall for the Beats Pill XL actually allowed customers to return the speaker in exchange for Apple Store credit.

In this case, Hyper is offering refunds for store credit to customers who return their voluntary recalled chargers. Fortunately, only damage to the charger has been reported and no injuries. Instructions for the voluntary recall follow.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled HyperJuice Stackable GaN USB-C Chargers and contact Hyper Products for refund in the form of a www.Hypershop.com store credit for the amount of the purchase price for the 65W and the 100W chargers,” per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

