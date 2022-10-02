BLUETTI highlights powerful home backup and portable power stations with new solar energy solutions

With a focus on renewable energy, BLUETTI has built a solid lineup of solar power storage products for adventurers and all kinds of people who like to go off-grid. Below are some of them with home backup power stations and portable power stations for whenever you’re on the go or need extra help at home.

BLUETTI founders leverage the accumulated R&D strengths of a decade of working and researching in the energy storage industry to deliver products with beautiful designs and the highest-quality, longest-lasting materials available.

Some examples of advanced energy storage products are the AC200MAX, AC300+B300, EB70, EB55, and AC50S. In particular, the three latest releases by BLUETTI highlight the company’s groundbreaking innovation in solar energy solutions. Read on as we tell you more about them.

BLUETTI AC500 & B300S: Home Backup Power Station

Bluetti AC500+B300 is 100% modular. Its capacity can reach 18.432Wh by connecting with six expansion batteries, and it can deliver a 5,000W pure sine wave output. Here are some of its features:

Integrated to your home grid by a transfer switch for a power outage or regular use, the AC500 system can surely cut down your electricity expenses.

Unlock an immersive RV or camping experience with the sufficient power supply of AC500.

Power up all high-powered tools in your DIY studio with ease.

It’s available since the beginning of September, and you can learn more about it here.

BLUETTI EB3A is a portable power station with fast-charging capabilities

BLUETTI EB3A is a compact power station. This device is light in weight (10.14 lbs) and large in capacity, with 268Wh. It features 330W fast charging that enables an 80% charge in 40 minutes. It also offers nine ports to help you with all of your basic needs during picnics or short travels. Here are some of its other features:

430W Max. Fast Dual Charging (Solar+AC)；

LiFePO4 Battery with 2,500+ Life Cycles to 80%;

6 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/AC+Solar/AC+Adapter)；

Smart Control & Monitor in BLUETTI App；

200W Max. Solar Input.

You can learn more about it here.

There’s still more to come from the company…

In 2023, BLUETTI expects to launch its latest power station with disruptive technology. The EP600 & B500 with up to 6,000W and 79KWH want to bring power independence with ease.

This product will be able to run most home appliances with ease and, according to the company, will be a milestone for the industry.

Wrap-up

These are three of many products of BLUETTI’s solid lineup. It doesn’t matter if you’re planning a trip or want to save costs at home, because the company has a perfect solution for you.

You can also check its work on its Facebook page here and its Twitter page here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: