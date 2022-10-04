iOS 16.1 beta 4 now available as public release quickly approaches

iOS 16.1 beta 4 is now rolling out to developers as Apple prepares for a broader release sometime this fall. iOS 16.1 adds a number of new features to the iPhone, including Live Activities, Clean Energy Charging, changes to the Lock Screen, a redesigned battery percentage icon, and more.

Developers can update their iPhone to iOS 16.1 beta 4 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software update. The update is likely to come to public beta testers as soon as sometime later this afternoon. The build number is 20B5064c.

As a refresher, here’s a roundup of some of the major changes in iOS 16.1 so far:

Live Activities: Live Activities help you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time, right from your Lock Screen;

Live Activities help you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time, right from your Lock Screen; Live Activities API: Follow an ongoing sports game, track the progress of your ride, or order with just a glance. Glance at Live Activities from your favorite third-party apps with the new developer API;

Follow an ongoing sports game, track the progress of your ride, or order with just a glance. Glance at Live Activities from your favorite third-party apps with the new developer API; Apple Wallet app can be deleted: OS 16.1 now lets users delete the Wallet app for the first time. As you’d expect, deleting the Wallet app means you won’t be able to use a number of different features, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card;

OS 16.1 now lets users delete the Wallet app for the first time. As you’d expect, deleting the Wallet app means you won’t be able to use a number of different features, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card; Matter support: Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms;

Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms; iCloud Shared Photo Library: A new way for families to share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on, contribute to, and enjoy. Users can choose to share existing photos from their personal libraries or share based on a start date or people in the photos;

A new way for families to share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on, contribute to, and enjoy. Users can choose to share existing photos from their personal libraries or share based on a start date or people in the photos; Clean Energy Charging: Clean Energy Charging aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources;

Clean Energy Charging aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources; Battery percentage for more iPhones: After first launching late in the iOS 16 beta cycle, the battery percentage icon is also now available on the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini.

In addition to iOS 16.1 beta 4, here’s what else Apple is rolling out today:

iPadOS 16 beta 11

macOS Monterey 12.6.1 beta

macOS Ventura beta 10

tvOS 16.1 beta 4

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.1 beta 4? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

More:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: