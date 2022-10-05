This guy mowed his lawn for the ultimate Apple Watch Ultra GPS test

We’ve seen some incredibly extreme Apple Watch Ultra tests, but nothing comes close to this one. Reddit user suburbandad1999 endured the workout that we all dread: mowing the lawn. The results are actually fascinating for seeing how the new GPS in Apple Watch Ultra performs.

Apple Watch Ultra GPS

Apple Watch Ultra is the first version to feature what Apple calls a precision dual-frequency GPS. This powers greater accuracy for tracking distance, pace, and workout routes.

“For most people, a traditional GPS solution with just L1 GPS works well most of the time,” Apple said. “But it can be tricky when tall buildings, trees, or dense foliage block satellites. The newer L5 GPS enables advanced signal processing, reducing many errors and providing a more consistent signal in environments like dense cities.”

The new GPS on Apple Watch Ultra combines the L1 GPS and new L5 GPS signal to capture a more precise location while maintaining power efficiency. This is especially beneficial for GPS accuracy during workouts in dense urban environments and tree-covered trails.

How it compares

It’s also just a superior GPS. Apple is careful not to shun the GPS inside the new Apple Watch SE and Series 8, but it turns out, everyone can benefit from the dual-frequency GPS.

While mowing the lawn is slightly less extreme than hanging off the side of a mountain, the Reddit user’s unscientific comparison of GPS accuracy between the two GPS is actually informative. The visual alone sells the precision that adding L5 brings to the Apple Watch Ultra.

“Image on the left is the hilarious GPS track of me mowing my lawn a few weeks ago with my Series 4 (RIP),” wrote the Reddit user. “It would even have me zip a couple doors down and shows about 1.4 extra miles of distance compared to the image on the right. Apple Watch Ultra shows every intricate row I did.”

If you weren’t convinced yet about the superiority of the Apple Watch Ultra, this should seal the deal for you. Have your own GPS comparison experience with Apple Watch Ultra? Share your thoughts in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: