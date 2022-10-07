‘Parcel’ package tracking app updated with Siri integration

Parcel is one of the most popular package tracking app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. This week, the app received a major update that added support for Siri commands, so users can now ask Apple’s virtual assistant about the status of their packages.

Support for Siri commands in the Parcel app is based on the new App Intents framework introduced with iOS 16. This API allows developers to easily expand the functionality of their third-party apps with Siri and the Shortcuts app. With this in mind, the developer of Parcel has created a way to integrate shipping statuses with Siri.

With the update, Parcel users can now ask Siri things like “Where’s my MacBook parcel”? or “When does my MacBook parcel arrive?”. Siri will update you on all the details of your package without you even having to open the app.

Today Parcel has added support for Siri in iOS 16. You can ask Siri to show the latest status for your active or recently completed delivery using one of the pre-defined phrases. For instance, when tracking a package called “MacBook”, you can use one of the following phrases: “Track parcel MacBook”, “Where is my MacBook parcel”? or “When does my MacBook parcel arrive?”.

According to the developer, the Siri commands are now available in seven different languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Russian. More details about the new Siri commands in Parcel can be found on the app’s official website.

And if you don’t know Parcel yet, the app is definitely worth a try. It has push notifications, Amazon integration, widgets, and more. You can download Parcel for free on the App Store.

