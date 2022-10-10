Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 with notification fixes, improved camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro, more

Apple is continuing to fix some of the early bugs affecting iOS 16 as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The company is now rolling out iOS 16.0.3, which includes additional bug fixes and performance improvements for notifications, the Camera app, and more.

You can update your iPhone to iOS 16.0.3 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The build number for today’s update is 20A392. It’s available for any iPhone that is capable of running iOS 16, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer.

Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models.

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email.

Today’s update comes after Apple released iOS 16.0.2 toward the end of September. This update addressed the annoying copy-and-paste alerts, the camera shaking problem for iPhone 14 Pro, and more. Apple is also continuing to beta test iOS 16.1 with developers and public beta users, primarily focusing on new features.

One of the biggest things we’re watching for is whether or not iOS 16.0.3 addresses the battery life complaints that are currently flooding in from many iPhone users. As we detailed a couple of weeks ago, iOS 16 has significantly impacted battery life for the majority of iPhone users, including the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.0.3? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: