Watch the trailer for the Selena Gomez documentary, coming to Apple TV+ on November 4

Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+ today released the official trailer for the upcoming Selena Gomez documentary film, My Mind & Me. The movie will debut on Apple TV+ on November 4.

Selena Gomez began her career as a child star on the Disney Channel, and converted that into a world-renowned pop and acting career as an adult. The film follows Gomez over the last six years of her life, including her battles with bipolar disorder and skin condition lupus.

Watch the trailer here for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me:

Also on November 4, Apple will also release the A24 feature film ‘Causeway’, starring Jennifer Lawrence. See everything launching on Apple TV+ in our comprehensive show guide.

