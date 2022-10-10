Watch the trailer for the Selena Gomez documentary, coming to Apple TV+ on November 4

Benjamin Mayo

- Oct. 10th 2022 5:56 am PT

Selena Gomez Apple TV
0 Comments

Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+ today released the official trailer for the upcoming Selena Gomez documentary film, My Mind & Me. The movie will debut on Apple TV+ on November 4.

Selena Gomez began her career as a child star on the Disney Channel, and converted that into a world-renowned pop and acting career as an adult. The film follows Gomez over the last six years of her life, including her battles with bipolar disorder and skin condition lupus.

Watch the trailer here for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me:

Also on November 4, Apple will also release the A24 feature film ‘Causeway’, starring Jennifer Lawrence. See everything launching on Apple TV+ in our comprehensive show guide.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.