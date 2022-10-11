‘Ask Apple’ launches as the company’s newest support series for developers

A new resource featuring interactive Q&A’s and one-on-ones for developers has launched today called “Ask Apple.” Coming as an extension to its Tech Talks and Meet with App Store Experts, the company is aiming to “provide developers with even more opportunities to connect directly with Apple experts for insight, support, and feedback.”

Apple announced the new developer series in a newsroom post today:

“Developers participating in Ask Apple can inquire about a variety of topics, such as testing on the latest seeds; implementing new and updated frameworks from Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC); adopting new features like the Dynamic Island; moving to Swift, SwiftUI, and accessibility; and preparing their apps for new OS and hardware releases. Ask Apple is free of charge and registration is open to all members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program.”

Ask Apple will kick off with the first round of “opportunities” from October 17-21. Apple says it will be an ongoing series.

What to expect from “Ask Apple”

Ask questions to various Apple team members through Q&As on Slack or in one-on-one office hours

Q&As allow developers to connect with Apple evangelists, engineers, and designers to get their questions answered, share their learnings, and engage with other developers around the world

Office hours are focused on creating and distributing compelling apps that take advantage of the latest in technology and design

Developers can ask for code-level assistance, design guidance, input on implementing technologies and frameworks, advice on resolving issues, or help with App Review Guidelines and distribution tools

Office hours will be hosted in time zones around the world and in multiple languages

Register for Ask Apple

Current Apple Developer and Developer Enterprise Program members can participate in Ask Apple.

Learn more and register for the first Q&A or one-on-one office hours starting October 17

Background on the series

Susan Prescott, VP of Worldwide Developer Relations shared more on what brought about the new series:

“We’ve been listening to feedback from developers around the world about what will be most helpful to them as they build innovative apps, and we’ve seen an increased appetite for one-on-one support and conversation with Apple experts,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. “Our team is committed to continuously evolving our support for our diverse global developer community, and we’re excited to offer Ask Apple as another new resource.”

