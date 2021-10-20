Apple announces return of ‘Tech Talks’ for developers, beginning October 25

Apple is bringing back its “Tech Talks” experience for developers this year. The company says that it will offer over 100 live online sessions starting next week, allowing developers to “connect with Apple experts at office hours to help you create your best apps yet.”

Tech Talks 2021 will run from October 25 to December 17. Head below for the full details…

Apple held Tech Talks on a semi-regular basis up until 2015-2016. This year’s return of the Tech Talks program is entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas Apple previously held Tech Talk events in different cities.

There are multiple different options available to developers. First and foremost are live sessions:

Our live sessions can help you integrate the latest technologies into your apps, learn techniques and best practices, and get your questions answered in a group setting. Register now to learn about advancements in machine learning, SwiftUI, and more. Sessions have limited capacity so that we can best answer your questions. Select sessions are available in Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, and Spanish.

Apple experts will also be holding office hours:

Meet with Apple experts for one-on-one 30-minute conversations about Apple technologies, design, coding, app review, and App Store Connect. We’ll help you improve your app, refine its design, resolve issues, and better understand guidelines and tools. Appointments are available in local time and language for Japan and Korea, and in local time for several regions.

Apple says that registration is now open to current members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program. The first set of Tech Talks will start on October 25 and Apple will post new sessions and office hours every two weeks (November 1, 15, and 29) on the web and in the Apple Developer app.

The full schedule can be viewed on the Apple Developer website right here.

“Every single day, developers around the world are creating incredible apps and games for our platforms, and it’s our goal to provide them with every resource we can to help make the hard work they put in that much easier and more impactful,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “Our team is looking forward to connecting with even more developers around the world so we can better support the important work of this incredibly valued community, and listen to and learn from them.”

