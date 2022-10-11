Holiday Peanuts specials will not air on PBS this year, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ alongside new festive originals

Apple’s overall deal with WildBrain sees Apple TV+ as the exclusive streaming destination for all things Snoopy and Peanuts, including archive classics and wholly new specials and series.

For the last two years, Apple allowed PBS to air the iconic Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas Peanuts specials. This year, they are Apple exclusive however. Apple will stream them for free for everyone — no subscription needed — for a limited time (dates below). The service is also premiering brand new holiday specials and original movies for the festive season …

If you have a TV+ subscription, you can enjoy a wealth of Peanuts content all year round on Apple TV+, including the Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, and new animated specials including New Years, Mother’s Day and Earth Day. Apple TV+ is also a home to many of the classic Peanuts specials, like It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

For a limited time, Apple is making these specials available to everyone — no TV+ subscription required — in lieu of a public broadcast airing. These free windows give an opportunity for everyone to tune in through the Apple TV app on their devices, without the obligation of subscribing to Apple TV+. It’s the Great Pumpkin will stream for free from October 28 through October 31.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will stream for free November 23 through November 27, and A Charlie Brown Christmas follows from December 22 through December 25.

Other holiday specials coming to Apple TV+

Classic Peanuts holiday specials “I Want a Dog for Christmas” and “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales” will also premiere on Apple TV+ starting December 2nd.

The Fraggle Rock reboot (Back to the Rock) will air a new holiday special on November 18, alongside a Thanksgiving special from Sago Mini Friends. Special holiday episodes of Interrupting Chicken, Pretzel and the Puppies, and The Snoopy Show, will also arrive on December 2nd.

‘Spirited’, a musical comedy retelling of ‘A Christmas Carol’, starring Will Ferrel and Ryan Reynolds, premieres on November 18. And a new animated short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse will stream on Christmas Day.

