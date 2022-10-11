Roborock offering deep discounts on deep cleaning robot vacuums and mops in time for fall (up to 44% off)

October has arrived, and so has Roborock’s big fall sale on its excellent and affordable robot vacuum cleaners. Whether you’re sprucing up your home in time for Thanksgiving or getting a head start on Christmas shopping, you can save up to 44% off with Roborock’s limited time offer. This includes great models from the S7 to the Q7 Max+. Check out the best offers below!

S7/S7+ and Q5/Q5+

First up is Roborock’s Q5 intelligent vacuum series. Q5 and Q5+ both feature 2700Pa suction with LiDAR scanning, 3D mapping, and custom cleaning routes. The 5200mAh battery inside each powers up to 180 minutes of continuous cleaning before recharging. Q5+ adds Roborock’s auto-empty dock for up to seven weeks of cleaning without emptying. Save $130 on Q5 and $220 on Q5+.

Next is the S7 series, with its sonic mopping technology added to the smart vacuum cleaner. S7 and S7+ are both compatible with the auto-empty dock that’s sold separately for the non plus version. Save $270 on the complete package or $240 on the standalone vacuum/mop bot.

Q7 Max+ and S7 MaxV+

More even more suction power, Roborock’s Q7 Max+ is a 4200 Pa suction smart vacuum cleaner auto dust emptying included. Save $270 on the powerful Q7 Max+.

Finally, we’ve got the S7 MaxV and S7 MaxV+ models. Both models tout deep cleaning suction at 5100 Pa, VibraRise sonic vibration mopping that scrubs floors up to 3000 times per minute, and Empty Wash Fill Dock compatibility. S7 Max+ includes Roborock’s Auto-Empty Dock as well. Save $220 on S7 MaxV and $290 on S7 MaxV+ for the most powerful smart vacuuming and mopping in the lineup.

More Roborock discounts

For additional savings, Roborock is discounting its Dyad wet and dry vacuum cleaner for $135 off. The E5 robot vacuum and mop with 2500 Pa and 180 minutes of runtime is also discounted for a $160 savings.

Roborock’s big fall sale runs October 11 through October 15 so take advantage of these big savings today.

