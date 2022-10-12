M2 MacBook Air lows highlight Wednesday’s best deals at $150 off, Apple Watch Series 8, more

Wednesday’s best deals are ushering in a fresh batch of price cuts for the second day of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Leading the way are a pair of all-time lows on M2 MacBook Airs from $1,049, which come joined by the original M1 counterpart at the best price of the year at just $799. Then go check out some of the first discounts live on Apple Watch Series 8 from $349. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 MacBook Air discounts start at $1,049

We’re beginning to see fall Prime Day pricing roll out to Apple’s lineup of iPads and accessories, with the latest Macs now getting in on the savings. Right now, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 512GB is now on sale for $1,349 in several colorways. Down from $1,499, this is one of the first discounts, a match of the all-time low, and a rare chance to save $150 off the new release. The savings also continue over to the baseline 256GB model, which is now sitting at $150 off and matching the best price of $1,049.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance for a better idea of what to expect.

Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows land at $349

After checking into our favorite bands on the market, today Amazon is offering some of the first chances to save on Apple’s all-new wearable. Just revealed last month before a subsequent launch a week later, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is marked down to new all-time lows across a wide range of styles, all at $50 off. Leading the way, the 45mm GPS model is now sitting at $379 from its usual $429 price tag in order to deliver the very first price cut and a new all-time low. Also at $50 off, the 41mm style rests at a $349 all-time low. Those same savings also apply to the the 41mm Milanese Loop style at $50 off, as well as some other models from $659.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet (well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is). Sporting an Always-On display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air still packs plenty of value with all-time low drop to $799

Adding onto all of the other Apple fall Prime Day deals that have already emerged from the shopping event, Amazon is now offering the previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $799. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at $200 in savings alongside the best price of the year at $50 under our previous mention. This matches the all-time low last set over the holiday season last year, as well.

While it isn’t the all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook on sale above, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially at today’s price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

