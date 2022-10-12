Shazam app for iOS now offers exclusive wallpapers for iPhone and Apple Watch

The popular song recognition platform Shazam, which is owned by Apple, recently introduced a new version of its iOS app that offers exclusive wallpapers for iPhone and Apple Watch. The wallpapers promoting concerts and artists can be easily downloaded directly from the Shazam app.

Artist wallpapers in the Shazam app

The latest version of the app introduces a new section that lets users customize their iPhone and Apple Watch with wallpapers from their favorite artists. As noted by user Jayden Thompson (via Steve Moser), singer Tai Verdes is one of the first to add exclusive wallpapers to the app to promote his “HDTV Tour.”

Once you open the artist page in the Shazam app, you’ll now see the “Exclusive Downloads” section with free wallpapers and watch faces. The app provides a nice preview of how the wallpaper will look on the lock screen of the iPhone and on the Apple Watch.

When it comes to the iPhone wallpaper, users can tap the button to save the image in the Photos app and then set it as the default wallpaper. Setting up the Apple Watch wallpaper is a bit more intuitive, since the app uses an API introduced with watchOS 7 that lets third-party apps provide custom watch faces. In this case, Shazam uses the Photos watch face with the image you’ve chosen.

Since Apple acquired Shazam, the company has been adding multiple new features to take advantage of what iOS and its other operating systems can do. Now with iOS 16 and the new lock screen, these exclusive wallpapers provided by artists should have even greater appeal among iPhone users.

The Shazam app for iPhone and iPad is available for free on the App Store.

hdtv tour watches and wallpapers with @shazam tap link for reminder https://t.co/Mptezan00v pic.twitter.com/BuXo0ILFZi — Tai Verdes (@taiverdes) September 21, 2022

